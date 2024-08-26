- Pubblicità -

In Florence, museums are free on the first Sunday of every month. As part of the usual initiative by the Ministry of Culture, art collections, villas, and state monuments are open at no cost on September 1, 2024, from the Uffizi gallery to the Bargello. This offer is available to everyone, both Florentines and tourists.

Free museums in Florence on the first Sunday of the month: the opening hours

The state museums in Florence will be open for free on September 1, 2024. Here is the list with the opening hours for the first Sunday of the month:

- Pubblicità -

Uffizi Gallery – free on the first Sunday of the month from 8:15 AM to 6:30 PM (last entry at 5:30 PM)

– free on the first Sunday of the month from 8:15 AM to 6:30 PM (last entry at 5:30 PM) Palazzo Pitti – from 8:15 AM to 6:30 PM (last entry at 5:30 PM)

– from 8:15 AM to 6:30 PM (last entry at 5:30 PM) Boboli Gardens – from 8:15 AM to 6:30 PM (autumn hours)

– from 8:15 AM to 6:30 PM (autumn hours) Accademia Gallery – from 8:15 AM to 6:50 PM (last entry at 6:20 PM)

– from 8:15 AM to 6:50 PM (last entry at 6:20 PM) Bargello Museum – from 8:15 AM to 1:50 PM (last entry at 1:00 PM)

– from 8:15 AM to 1:50 PM (last entry at 1:00 PM) Medici Chapels – Sunday from 8:15 AM to 6:50 PM (last entry at 6:20 PM)

– Sunday from 8:15 AM to 6:50 PM (last entry at 6:20 PM) Museum and Church of Orsanmichele – Sunday from 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM (last access to the church before Mass is at 12:00 PM)

– Sunday from 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM (last access to the church before Mass is at 12:00 PM) National Archaeological Museum of Florence (MAF) – from 8:30 AM to 2:00 PM (last entry at 1:15 PM, the second floor closes at 1:30 PM)

Additionally, on the first Sunday of the month, the garden of Villa Bardini is also open for free for everyone, included in the Boboli ticket: on September 1st, the park is open from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM. A free electric shuttle has also recently been activated to move around within the park.

But how can you enter the state museums of Florence for free on the first Sunday of the month? The answer is simple: just get in line, armed with patience. On the occasion of the free entry Sunday, reservations are not possible, while on other days, it is highly recommended, especially for the most visited museums like the Uffizi, Palazzo Pitti, Accademia Gallery, and Medici Chapels.

- Pubblicità -

Museums that are always free

In addition to this list, there are also museums in Florence that are always free, not only on the first Sunday of the month but also on other days of the year. Here are the state museums open for visits on Sunday, September 1st:

Garden of the Medici Villa of Castello – from 8:30 AM to 6:30 PM, with the last entry at 6:00 PM

– from 8:30 AM to 6:30 PM, with the last entry at 6:00 PM Medici Villa of Petraia – tours, for a maximum of 25 people, at 9:30 AM, 10:30 AM, 11:30 AM, 12:30 PM, 2:30 PM, 3:00 PM, 4:00 PM, 5:00 PM (garden and park open from 8:30 AM to 6:30 PM, last entry at 5:30 PM)

– tours, for a maximum of 25 people, at 9:30 AM, 10:30 AM, 11:30 AM, 12:30 PM, 2:30 PM, 3:00 PM, 4:00 PM, 5:00 PM (garden and park open from 8:30 AM to 6:30 PM, last entry at 5:30 PM) Cenacolo of Andrea del Sarto in San Salvi – from 8:15 AM to 1:50 PM

– from 8:15 AM to 1:50 PM Villa Il Ventaglio Park – from 8:15 AM to 6:30 PM Medici Villa of Cerreto Guidi and Historical Museum of Hunting and Territory (Cerreto Guidi) – from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM. Guided tours by the staff for up to 25 people, without reservation (9:00 AM – 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM)

Further information can be found on the Ministry of Culture’s website, in the section dedicated to “Domenica al Museo” (Sunday at the museum).

- Pubblicità -

This article has been automatically translated using artificial intelligence. Here is the original version in Italian.