Tour de France a Firenze: partenza dal piazzale Michelangelo

- Pubblicità -

For Florence, the Tour de France with the departure set for 29 June 2024 will be a historic appointment. As described by the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella in the press conference on the occasion of the signing of the Grand Depart protocol , the event will activate an added value of 20 million euros of GDP and 400 direct jobs. In total there are three Italian stages, starting from Florence.

Tour de France in Florence: what the protocol provides

The protocol relating to the Tour de France in Florence is among the organizers of Aumanry sport organisation, the Metropolitan City of Florence, the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Piedmont Region (the last stage before returning to France will take place in Piedmont). The deed establishes the mutual commitments, the total investment of 6.5 million euros . And again the approach path. The reception point will be inaugurated on 26 June 2024. Space then for the first stage Florence-Rimini (29 June), Cesenatico-Bologna (30 June) and Piacenza-Turin (1 July). For a total of 600 kilometres.

Where the Tour will start in the Tuscan capital

- Pubblicità -

In Florence, the departure of the Tour de France route will be truly evocative: in fact, it will start from Piazzale Michelangelo . The headquarters and logistics will be at the Teatro del Maggio , Palazzo Wanny will host the meetings of the advertising caravan. Mayor Nardella said that this event must be an opportunity to turn the world’s spotlight on Italian cycling . And it will also be a way to promote sustainable mobility and the use of bicycles.

“The investment envisaged in the agreement to bring the start of the Tour de France to Italy represents an extraordinary driving force for all our territories – adds Nardella -. In practice, one euro invested in this international event will bring 10 euros in return in terms of visibility, promotion of the territory, productivity and tourism”. “We want to show all the beauties of Italy that we will pass through,” says race director Christian Proudhomme . In Florence you will be spoiled for choice.